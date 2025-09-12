Police seek help: 2 men travelling from Cape Town to Joburg found dead

The Hawks in Gauteng are seeking information that could assist them in cracking the case of the murder of Peter...

The Hawks in Gauteng are seeking information that could assist them in cracking the case of the murder of Peter Jaggers and William Raymond Petersen.

In July 2024, police opened a case of kidnapping at Bishop Lavis in Cape Town, following the disappearance of the two men.

According to Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, at the time, the two landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Cape Town.

“It is believed that after landing at the airport, the pair headed to a nearby hotel. After checking in, they were then picked up by an unknown man driving a grey Mercedes-Benz,” said Mavimbela.

“The pair disappeared and were found murdered in a river in the Free State in October 2024. The case has since been transferred to the Hawks in Gauteng.”

According to police, the two men were last seen with the man in the picture before their disappearance.

Police are seeking help with his whereabouts.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation may contact investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Jacobs on 082 319 9522 or anonymously call Crime Stop on 0860 10111.

Murder and kidnappings in South Africa

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, from July 2021 to date, more than 337 kidnappers have been arrested by the Saps anti-kidnapping task team. Police seized more than 146 illegal firearms in all these crime scenes.

In the latest incident last week, the task team safely reunited an Indian businessman with his family following a shootout with an alleged mastermind behind the businessman’s kidnapping.

The businessman was found in Alexandra in a shack shortly after midnight on Thursday, 4 September 2025.

His rescue follows a police shootout in which the alleged mastermind was shot and killed near the R21 in Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.

Mathe said the suspect, who went by the nickname “Dollarman”, was a wanted kidnapping kingpin in South Africa and Mozambique.

He was on SERNIC, which is Mozambique’s wanted persons database, where he was wanted for several kidnapping for ransom cases.

In South Africa, he was also linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases and other cases of housebreaking, carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.

