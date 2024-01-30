Fake prostitutes lead man on pleasure detour to death

His decomposing body was found in the bushes by the police.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down sentences to two women and three men for kidnapping, murder and robbery. Picture: iStock

People tend to impersonate certain professions because of social status, or embarrassment for their actual professions.

However, in this case, five women and men in their 20s faked being prostitutes to rob, kidnap and eventually murder a 38-year-old man.

In a recent ruling, the Pretoria High Court handed down sentences to two women, Lebogang Tshabalala and Everjoy Sibanda, along with three men, Lucky Vincent Motholo, Kagiso Alfread Leleme Mathlabe, and Kamogelo Modise, for their involvement in a case of robbery, kidnapping, and murder.

Tshabalala and Sibanda posed as sex workers near a Sasol garage in Bokfontein on October 27, 2020. The victim who was oblivious to their scheme got swayed by the women. He then withdrew cash amounting to R900, bought groceries and engaged the two women.

“They led him to Motholo, Mathlabe and Modise who were on standby in nearby bushes.

“There, the victim was tied, beaten, and forced into revealing his PIN code. Although the women attempted to withdraw money using the victim’s PIN, their efforts were fruitless due to the incorrect code provided'” said Lumka Mahanjana, NPA Regional Spokesperson.

After the victim’s disappearance, his concerned mother reported him missing to the police.

The victim’s partially decomposed body was found in the bushes by the police.

Helping with the investigation, a security guards at the Sasol garage told the police about a suspicious Avanza car spotted on the night of the incident,”

This resulted in the arrest of Sibanda, Tshabalala, Motholo and Mothlaba.

“The four individuals were apprehended on December 19, 2020, while Modise’s arrest occurred separately in February 2022,” according to Mahanjana.

Laid to prison

“The court sentenced Tshabalala, Motholo, Mathlabe, and Modise to 15 years of direct imprisonment each for intense robbery and an additional three years each for kidnapping. Two of the men, Mathlabe and Modise murdered the 38-year-old were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“Sibanda, however, received a 10-year sentence, with 5 years suspended for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 3 years wholly suspended for kidnapping. Furthermore, the judge ruled that all five individuals should be declared unfit to possess firearms.”

“During court proceedings, Motholo was the only defendant to plead guilty,” said Mahanjana.

Tshabalala and Sibanda claimed to be pregnant and sought leniency due to their pregnancies.

According to Mahanjana, “the prosecution argued that the Correctional Services Act accounted for pregnant women and offered suitable facilities for their care.

Ultimately, the judge found no compelling or substantial reasons to deviate from the prescribed prison terms, underscoring the gravity of the offence.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling and commended the efforts of Sgt Leonard Mapataka, the investigating officer assigned to the case.