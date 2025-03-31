Teacher on the run following rape allegations

Police are still hunting for a teacher who is accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old pupil.

A 58-year-old teacher who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at a primary school in Capricorn South Education District in Polokwane is on the run.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has directed the police to track down and apprehend the teacher.

A preliminary inquiry found the 13-year-old pupil was allegedly raped multiple times between November 2024 and 7 March 2025.

The girl’s mother became aware of the alleged incidents of rape after another teacher spoke to her on Thursday. A case of rape was then opened.

Reports last week claimed the suspect had been arrested. However, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Thakeng told The Citizen on Monday that this was false and confirmed that a manhunt for the man was still underway.

Suspect flees

The suspect claimed to be in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, when he was called last week, but his phone was later switched off. After claiming he was heading to a police station, he reportedly fled in his car.

“This educator who allegedly raped the female learner must be tracked down and apprehended to face the full might of the law,” Hadebe said.

“Children are supposed to be nurtured and given the necessary care by those entrusted with this responsibility, such as educators, guardians and parents alike. No child is supposed to be subjected to such inhumane acts.”

Department ‘failing’ to protect students

GBV activist Sihle Sibisi from Kwanele Foundation told The Citizen the education department is failing to prevent sexual misconduct cases.

She shared that only 46 cases out of 157 filed nationally have been resolved.

“It is disappointing, and the minister must act now.

“All these teachers who are alleged to be sexual predators within the school must be suspended immediately and dealt with harshly because GBV and femicide is real in schools.”

Minister of Basic Education on recent school rape cases

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is set to deliver a keynote address at Kingswood College on Monday, where Uyinene Mrwetyana went to.

UCT student Mrwetyana was raped and killed at a post office in Claremont, Cape Town, in 2019. Luyanda Botha is currently serving life imprisonment for the murder.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation Memorial Lecture will commemorate her life.

“What do I say? When news of a 7-year-old child who was sexually assaulted surfaced this very week,” Gwarube said ahead of the lecture.

She said her department was fighting the issue of sexual offences in schools with the justice ministry, through a sexual offenders register, and the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“I know that as law and policymakers, we are meant to have solutions ready. But this isn’t something that any one government department can fight. It has to be all of us: civil society, government leaders, and communities,” said Gwarube.

