JUST IN: Police arrest 16-year-old second suspect in attempted hijacking of Ian Cameron

Police are searching for a third suspect.

Western Cape police have arrested a second suspect linked to the attempted hijacking of Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron and two other DA members in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers worked through the night probing the attack.

Arrest

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police effected the arrest of a second suspect. The 16-year-old who was arrested in Browns Farm has since been charged.

Potelwa said the first suspect, an 18-year-old man, was apprehended on Tuesday evening as he sought medical assistance at a facility in Lentegeur.

“It is believed he was shot during the attack on the three victims when one of the vehicle occupants allegedly fired a shot in response to the attack. He is currently under police guard in the hospital.

“Initial reports of the crime incident indicate the attack was perpetrated by three male suspects. The investigation continues with another arrest expected in due course. The suspects face attempted murder and attempted hijacking charges,” Potelwa said.

Attempted hijacking

It is understood that Cameron and his fellow DA colleagues Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Maré Schickerling were in one car when three unknown men attacked their vehicle with bricks, smashing at least three windows, on the corner of Eisleben and Govan Mbeki Road on Tuesday afternoon.

They were returning from an oversight visit to the police training college in Philippi East when the incident occurred.

Cameron said nothing was taken from their vehicle.

“Traffic was piling up, and my colleague Lisa said something doesn’t feel lekker to her. Next thing we knew, people were breaking our windows,” Cameron said, adding that they sped away from their attacker to a place of safety at a nearby filling station.

Meanwhile, DA Chief Whip in Parliament George Michalakis called on the Minister of Police Feroz Cachalia to “properly resource Saps in crime-ridden areas such as Philippi.”

Injuries

Cameron said they sustained non-serious injuries.

“Nick is receiving treatment, Lisa has a minor head injury, and I sustained some injuries, including a few stitches and dental damage, but nothing life-threatening,” Cameron said in a post on X.

“This was a serious and deliberate attack, and it underscores the risks faced during oversight work. But incidents like this will not deter us. We remain determined to carry out our responsibility to ensure accountability and safety. We also appreciate the support of colleagues and community members who have stood with us.

“Tonight I was able to sit down with my family for dinner, and for that we are eternally grateful. Dankie Jesus!” Cameron said.

