Ian Cameron, DA colleagues escape hijack attempt in Philippi after police academy visit

Cameron and his colleagues were in one car when three unknown men attacked their vehicle with bricks, smashing at least three windows.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron and two other DA members fell victim to an attempted hijacking in Cape Town.

It is understood that Cameron and his fellow DA colleagues Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Maré Schickerling were in one car when three unknown men attacked their vehicle with bricks, smashing at least three windows, on the corner of Eisleben and Govan Mbeki road on Tuesday afternoon.

Attempted hijacking

They were returning from an oversight to the police training college in Philippi East when the incident happened.

Cameron said nothing was taken from their vehicle.

“Traffic was piling up, and my colleague Lisa said something doesn’t feel lekker to her. Next thing we knew, people were breaking our windows,” Cameron said, adding that they sped away from their attacker to a place of safety at a nearby filling station.

One arrested

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, issued an urgent directive to the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner to deploy the Provincial Serious Violent Crime (SVC) investigators to work around the clock in tracking down and apprehending the suspects involved in the brazen attack on three Members of Parliament (MP).

Police spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said one suspect has been arrested.

“The suspect, who sustained injuries during the incident, was arrested as he sought medical attention at a medical facility in Lentegeur. He remains under police guard in hospital.”

“General Masemola has commended the swift response by Saps members who effected the arrest of one suspect on Tuesday evening,” Phokane said.

Police are still searching for two other suspects involved in the attempted hijacking.

Criminals

Masemola condemned the attack on the DA MPs.

“This criminal act, which targeted Members of Parliament, is a direct attack on the safety of citizens and will not be tolerated. We are sending a stern warning to all those involved in serious and violent crimes; the Saps has deployed all available resources to ensure that criminals are hunted down, apprehended, and put behind bars to face the full might of the law.”

Injuries

Cameron said they sustained non-serious injuries.

“Nick is receiving treatment, Lisa has a minor head injury, and I sustained some injuries, including a few stitches and dental damage, but nothing life-threatening,” Cameron said in a post on X.

“This was a serious and deliberate attack, and it underscores the risks faced during oversight work. But incidents like this will not deter us. We remain determined to carry out our responsibility to ensure accountability and safety. We also appreciate the support of colleagues and community members who have stood with us.

“Tonight I was able to sit down with my family for dinner, and for that we are eternally grateful. Dankie Jesus!!!” Cameron said.

Police deployment

Meanwhile, DA Chief Whip in Parliament George Michalakis called on the Minister of Police Feroz Cachalia to “properly resource Saps in crime-ridden areas such as Philippi.”

Michalakis said the DA condemned the attempted robbery attack on its three MPs.

“This incident is a portrayal of the out-of-control crime that South Africans face on a daily basis, and no one is exempt from it. The DA has long called on successive ANC ministers to ensure that policing in areas such as Philippi received priority, and we will continue to do so. Policing is a national function.

“We trust that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators to account, but we again call on the Minister of Police to urgently ensure that sufficient resources are allocated to areas that are riddled with criminal activities to prevent such incidents and future loss of life,” Michalakis said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

