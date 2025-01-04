Lesufi apologises for tragic death of Chesnay Keppler at policeman’s hands

Lesufi said the the leadership of Gauteng's police should have been at Chesnay Keppler's funeral.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the family of Chesnay Keppler for her death at the hands of a member of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Keppler was killed by her boyfriend Mandla Buthelezi, who is a policeman at the Eldorado Park police station.

Keppler was a traffic warden employed by the Gauteng government.

‘Police should not be at war with the community’

Lesufi spoke at Keppler’s funeral on Saturday in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

“We come to you to say sorry. We come to you to apologise. He was not under our instruction,” Lesufi said.

He said the incident had left him with immense pain.

“I strongly feel the Saps need to be here today to face the family.”

He said it is important for the police force to ensure it is not at war with the community.

“The entire police leadership should have been here to demonstrate that they are at peace with the family, and they are not at war with the community.”

He said their absence added to the misery that the community felt.

“The police need to be on the side of those in pain.”

‘We are at war with vultures’ – Lesufi

Lesufi said he was concerned about crime against women and children in the province.

“When I came here, I received the sad news that a five-year-old in Duduza was not only raped but was killed and dumped in a dumping area,” he said.

He said he had also learnt that a teenage girl in Pretoria was killed, and her body was then burnt and dumped outside her house.

“This demonstrates that we are at war with vultures. We are at war with heartless people. We are at war with those who have chosen to become enemies of our people.”

He said the government was ready to take on the perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV).

“We are not ready to retreat, and we are not ready to run away. We are ready to confront these monsters head-on.”

Justice for Chesnay Keppler

Lesufi told the crime wardens at the funeral that they had his full support in fighting crime in communities.

“One thing I will not tolerate is for the police to turn you into messengers.”

Lesufi said the provincial government wanted justice for Keppler.

“As we go to court [on Monday], the message is simple. Justice, justice, justice, and we urge the court to act in this case and in many other cases.”

On Monday, the Eldorado Park community is expected to turn up in large numbers at the Protea Magistrate’s Court, where Buthelezi is expected to appear.

Last week, Buthelezi failed to appear in court because he was ill. There were also reports that he had tried to kill himself.

Various politicians who have spoken on the matter have appealed to the state to oppose bail.

