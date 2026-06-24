Police bust Gauteng kidnapping syndicate, rescue two victims

The arrests come after a 47-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped while on her way to the gym.

Gauteng police have arrested five alleged kidnappers following intense intelligence operations in cracking down on kidnapping syndicates.

The suspects were handcuffed during a sting operation on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

The arrests come after a 47-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped on 17 June 2026 while on her way to a gym in Edenvale.

Ransom demand

The following day, the victim’s husband received a ransom demand for R2 million in exchange for her release.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said all relevant role players were mobilised and that, through intelligence gathering, two vehicles suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of the victim were identified and placed under surveillance.

“On 23 June 2026, a drop off was agreed upon, and a team of various law enforcement agencies strategically positioned themselves and pounced upon the two suspects who came to collect the ransom money.

“The team went on to arrest three more suspects who were parked not far from the drop-off area. The suspects were found with multiple cellphones in their possession,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Rescue

The investigation led to the rescue of two victims, who had sustained minor injuries and received medical attention before they were reunited with their families.

Nevhuhulwi said one of the victims, a 44-year-old woman, was reportedly kidnapped on 19 June 2026 in Germiston.

Fighting crime

The Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the multidisciplinary team comprising various units within Saps, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, and private security companies, through the Eyes and Ears (E2) project, for their collaborative efforts in dealing with kidnappings in the province.

“This collaboration has proven to be fruitful, and we will continue to work together in the fight against crime and maximise police visibility for the safety of the people of Gauteng”, said Mthombeni.

The arrested suspects, aged between 28 and 45, are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping and extortion