Cachalia rallies private security to brace SA for June 30 march

Protests against undocumented foreigners have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has moved to fortify South Africa’s security ahead of the 30 June anti-illegal-immigration march, meeting with private security leaders to forge a united front against threats of violence and instability.

Cachalia met with the private security industry on Tuesday evening.

June 30 march

Protests against undocumented foreigners have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, with movements such as March and March and Operation Dudula confronting scores of illegal migrants across South Africa.

Some foreign nationals have subsequently opted for voluntary repatriation ahead of the deadline, including Ghanaians, Nigerians and, most recently, Malawians.

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

The civil society advocacy group, March and March, has set the date as a turning point, insisting that the state’s failure to enforce immigration laws has left ordinary citizens bearing the consequences.

Keeping SA safe

Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said Cachalia stressed that all stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure that South Africa remains “stable, peaceful and safe”.

Mogotsi said Cachalia acknowledged tensions over immigration but insisted that collaboration was key to preventing unrest.

“The acting minister noted that threats of violence present a considerable risk to national security, particularly in light of the devastating impact of the July 2021 unrest.

“Developments leading up to 30 June 2026 have been associated with various forms of mobilisation and conduct that have the potential to undermine South Africa’s standing both within the region and globally,” Mogotsi said.

Public and private

Mogotsi said the meeting emphasised the importance of combining the capabilities and resources of both the public and private sectors.

Representatives of the private security industry welcomed the call for closer collaboration and pledged their support in ensuring that any planned demonstrations on 30 June 2026 take place in a safe and lawful environment.

“The industry advised that it has already commenced preparations and expressed its readiness to contribute to maintaining public safety,” Mogotsi said.

Prevention and cooperation

Cachalia emphasised that prevention and cooperation are central to safeguarding the country.

Quoting Sun Tzu, he reminded stakeholders: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Cachalia said this principle underscored the need for “prevention, cooperation and preparedness” as South Africa braces for the 30 June demonstrations.