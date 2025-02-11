Operation Shanela: Here is the province with highest number of wanted suspects for rape and murder

The suspects were arrested during the police’s high-density operations, commonly known as Operation Shanela.

Police have arrested 14 795 suspects for various crimes, including murder and rape, across several provinces in just one week.

The suspects were arrested during the police’s high-density operations, known as Operation Shanela, from Monday to Sunday last week.

Crime-fighting

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the Saps continues to take a bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime in the country.

“These crime-fighting activities include tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches, as well as tracing of wanted suspects. All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.”

“Just this week alone, 2 777 wanted suspects were arrested. These suspects were wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies; 209 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal with 72 followed by Gauteng with 63,” Mukhathi said.

Crimes

Mukhathi said 111 suspects were also arrested for attempted murder, while 247 suspects were arrested for rape.

“Again, KwaZulu-Natal arrested majority of these suspects with 113 arrests. 1 880 suspects were arrested for assault GBH during this period; 1 285 illegal foreign nationals were also arrested during this period.”

Highlights

Mukhathi also shared the success of other police operations.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two suspected hitmen after they allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old ward councillor and injured his 42-year-old sister in Sundumbili. While performing patrol duties, public order policing members spotted two suspicious men walking along the street.

“They stopped and searched them and found them in possession of two firearms with serial numbers filed off. Further investigations by the Political Task Team positively linked the two to the murder of the councillor and the attempted murder of his sister. They were also positively linked with the murder of an induna who was shot and killed in Sundumbili on 25 January 2025,” Mukhathi said.

Drug trafficker

Mukhathi said a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by Crime Intelligence, Komani K9 Unit and Red Guard Security members led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man suspected drug trafficker with mandrax tablets worth R9 million in Komani on 08 February.

“The team operationalised information about an Isuzu truck transporting drugs from Gauteng province to East London. They intercepted a truck along the Cathcart road in Komani and discovered 111 bags with 1000 mandrax tablets worth R9 million. The suspect was arrested and charged for possession and dealing in drugs.”

Mukhathi said police will continue their operations by “asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.”

