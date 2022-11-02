Police discover 19 bodies in Krugersdorp

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gauteng have confirmed the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the Krugersdorp area, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the cause of death,” said Muridili.

All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene, and an inquest docket has been registered for further investigation, said Muridili.

In a separate incident in the Free State on Tuesday, Parkroad police were called to an open area at the corner of Zastron Street and 2nd Avenue in Westdene, where the body of an unknown male was found.

According to Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, on arrival, police found the body of a male who is about 35 years old, wearing a grey jersey and boxer shorts, and his body was covered with a duvet.

He had burn wounds on his legs and bruises on his face. Emergency services were summoned and declared him dead,” said Kareli.

“So far, no one has been arrested, and police are pleading with anyone who has information on what happened to the victim or who knows the victim to contact Detective Capt Mokoena on 082 526 2653 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous tip-off on the My Saps App.”