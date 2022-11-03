Daily news update: Nineteen bodies discovered, Masina withdraws from mayoral race and ‘Ekurhuleni serial rapist’ pleads guilty

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gauteng have confirmed the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the Krugersdorp area, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the cause of death,” said Muridili.

All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene, and an inquest docket has been registered for further investigation, said Muridili.

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Neil McCartney

African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the mayoral race in the metro.

This comes as councillors from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality are meeting on Wednesday afternoon for a special council meeting to elect a new executive mayor, following the ouster of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tania Campbell from office last week through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

Campbell is expected to stand again as the DA’s mayoral candidate after she served 11 months as the metro’s mayor.

Nkosinathi Phakathi. Photo: Lunga Mzangwe

Nkosinathi Phakathi’s nine-year reign of terror came to an end on Tuesday after his lawyer read his guilty plea at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Dubbed the ‘Ekurhuleni serial rapist’, Phakathi was facing 148 charges including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He pleaded guilty to raping 90 women most of which were minors who were on their way to or from school.

His youngest victim was a nine-year-old girl and his oldest victim was a 43-year-old woman.

The nine-year-old had returned home from school to fetch her lunch money when Phakathi raped her.

He forced her to undress and he raped her.

Former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane appearing before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court along with former Gupta employees, Ronica Ragavan and Ugeshni Govender. Picture: Supplied.

The corruption case against former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his 16 co-accused has been transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court.

Zwane and his co-accused, including nine companies, on Wednesday, appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in connection with the controversial R280 million Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

Zwane – who was the MEC for agriculture and rural development at the time of the project – faces charges of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering along with his co-accused over the alleged looting of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development through a company called Estina.

Lerato Sengadi. Picture: Instagram

The joy from Lerato Sengadi’s birthday celebrations seems to have been short-lived after the marketing specialist and influencer was plagued by questions about her absence from her late husband’s tombstone unveiling.

Taking to Twitter, Sengadi answered all the questions that had been asked of her over the last few days.

OkMzansi reports that the questions came after photos emerged of HHP’s son, Leano, attending an event presumed to be a tombstone unveiling for the late rapper.

Her revelations come after she celebrated her birthday at Johannesburg eatery, Zioux, with a nostalgic, hip-hop-themed Halloween party.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune will miss next week’s Carling Black Label Cup. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Itumeleng Khune and Caleb Bimenyimana have been ruled out of next week’s Carling Black Label Cup due to injuries.

The duo are in the latest Chiefs starting line-up for the one-day tournament, which is set to take place at the FNB Stadium next Saturday.

In a statement issued by Amakhosi on Wednesday, the club said fans who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to re-cast their votes for players available for team selection.