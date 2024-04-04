Holy fire: Man in court over shooting wife during church service

The man allegedly entered the church while the congregation was engaged in worship and fired multiple shots at his wife, police said.

A 54-year-old man made his first appearance at Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after a shooting at a church service that saw his wife killed.

The man, whose name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he has pleaded, handed himself in to police custody on Monday after going on the run following the Saturday evening incident at Makonde Village, Limpopo.

The murder case was postponed to 10 June for a formal bail application.

Shot while worshipping

“It is reported that [the] suspect entered the premises on Saturday 30 March at about 6pm, while the congregation was engaged in worship and callously fired multiple shots at the victim, resulting in her untimely death,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The suspect then fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla. The motive behind the incident is still unclear but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.”

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

Sergeant arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Well-known Eastern Cape clergyman Reverend Phumezo Jaxa spent the night in police cells after a quarrel with a family member took a violent turn, in January.

The Mdantsane police arrested Jaxa, who is also chairperson of the Buffalo City Metro council’s ethics committee.

Furthermore, he is the metro’s ward 48 ANC councillor, and the minister of the National Baptist Church of South Africa.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the victim opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Vulindlela Police Station after a domestic violence incident.

The incident happened after a quarrel between Jaxa and a loved one at a home in NU12, Mdantsane, said Mawisa.

Jaxa appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was released after the complainant withdrew the charges against him.

Additional reporting by: Malibongwe Dayimani.