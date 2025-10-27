Police launch probe after bodies of two women found on side of road in Mamelodi

Police said authorities were working to establish the motive behind the killings.

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two women were discovered on the side of the road in Tshwane.

The grim discovery was made in Mamelodi on Sunday.

A video widely circulated on social media reportedly showed the women lying on the side of the road in Mahube Valley.

Bodies

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened.”

Police have appealed to the community to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information can call the SAPS Crime Stop toll-free number 0800 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, one person has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

It is understood that the person was shot outside the gate of an apartment complex.

Paramedics said they received numerous calls of a shooting incident at Bamboo Lane in Pinetown, West of Durban

Investigations

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on scene just after 11:20am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps already in attendance with the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a man who had been shot numerous times on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his fifties, however, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, Saps will be investigating further.

KZN crime

This is the second shooting in KZN in less than a week.

Last week, one person was shot dead and another injured in an apparent hit in KZN.

