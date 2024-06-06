KZN cop survives hail of bullets in battle with cash-in-transit robbers

A South African Police Services (Saps) officer tactically survived a hail of bullets in a gun battle with cash-in-transit robbers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The shootout happened on the N2 Highway northbound, just before the KwaMashu Highway off-ramp on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unknown number of suspects, who were travelling in multiple vehicles and targeting a cash delivery truck, without any notice opened fire at the police officer’s unmarked bakkie which was driving behind the money vehicle.

Hail of bullets

“The police officer, who was on his way to an early operation in Inanda, and wearing his protective gear, tactically returned fire and found his way out of the vehicle and took cover. The officer also managed to stop other motorists who could have become unsuspecting victims of the brazen criminals. The criminals went on to blow the cash delivery truck open and made way with an undisclosed amount of money.

“The cash in transit security guards were left unharmed, although they were robbed of their three firearms, one of which was a rifle,” Netshiunda said

Netshiunda has urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

CIT robbers killed

Earlier this week, two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot dead in KZN.

The suspects started a gunfight with police in Phoenix in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Netshiunda said a task team comprising of the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspects who had committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop on Monday afternoon.

“After an extensive search throughout the night, the suspects were spotted at Bhamshela, in Tongaat, early this morning and having defied police’s instruction to stop, a high speed chase continued. The suspects’ vehicle then crashed against a lamp pole along the Phoenix Highway. The suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police.

“A shoot-out ensued and two suspects were fatally shot, one next to the vehicle and the other was shot inside a residence where he had run into as he continued shooting at the police. Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

