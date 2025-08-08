Two police officers shot dead while transporting prisoner

During the shooting, the prisoner being transported by the police officers, Jabulani Moyo, managed to escape.

It’s been a tragic day for the men and women in blue after two police officers were gunned down while transporting a suspect, Jabulani Moyo, from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court back to prison on Friday, 8 August 2025.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the officers were ambushed about 10.30am on Albertina Sisulu Road in Roodepoort.

Shooting

Masondo said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The two police officers, a sergeant and warrant officer, were transporting Moyo back to prison after he appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on a charge of business robbery that took place in February 2023.

“While in the Roodepoort CBD, they were shot at and disarmed. The sergeant was certified dead on the crime scene, while the warrant officer was taken to hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival,” Masondo said.

[WANTED COP KILLER]Jabulani Thabang Moyo is wanted in connection with the murder of two police officers this morning ,08 Aug 2025.He shot and killed both officers who were transporting him back to the Boksburg Correctional Services after appearing for a robbery case in court pic.twitter.com/EDFuFLRwlj August 8, 2025

Escape

Masondo said police had opened a case of murder, on two counts, for investigation.

“Moyo was seen driving the police vehicle that was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the crime scene.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect/s to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Masondo said.

Eastern Cape shooting

In another case, four people were shot dead in two separate attacks in the Eastern Cape.

Police said they were investigating the two incidents in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the first shooting occurred just after 7pm and the second thereafter.

