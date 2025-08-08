JUST IN: Four shot dead in separate incidents in Eastern Cape

The shootings occured just after 7pm on Thursday.

Four people have been shot dead in two separate attacks in the Eastern Cape.

Police said they are investigating the two incidents that occurred in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the first shooting occurred just after 7pm.

“In the first incident at Nikiwe Street, New Brighton, three victims were shot and killed by two unknown males who entered the premises and opened fire at the back of the yard.

“The victims( two males and one female between the ages of 37 and 41)were transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where they were all declared dead due to multiple gunshot wounds,” Gantana said.

Man shot

Gantana said the second incident occurred shortly after.

“The shooting occurred at Tshiwula Street, New Brighton, where a 52-year-old male victim was fatally shot while seated inside his vehicle. Preliminary reports indicate that two unknown males approached the victim and fired multiple shots, striking him in the upper chest.”

Gantana said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Murder cases

The Saps have opened two murder cases. Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in identifying and locating the suspects to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously via the Saps Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or at any local police station.

“The Saps assures the community that all necessary resources are being deployed to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” Gantana said.

Joburg shooting

Earlier this week, four men were killed in a confrontation with police in western Johannesburg.

Police report that the alleged criminals were en route to commit an armed robbery of a businessman before being intercepted on Tuesday morning at around 9am.

The suspects were fatally shot after allegedly pulling their firearms on police.

