Police offer reward for information on Limpopo priest’s killer

William Banda, a Malawian national and priest at Tzaneen Roman Catholic Church, was gunned down in March while preparing for a church sermon.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is offering a massive R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Malawian priest in Limpopo.

William Banda, a Malawian national and priest at Tzaneen Roman Catholic Church (RCC), was gunned down in March while preparing for a church sermon.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the unknown male suspect arrived at the church pretending to be a congregant.

ALSO READ: Six extortion suspects killed in shootout with police in Mthatha

“He suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot the priest several times as he was preparing to hold a morning sermon. The suspect thereafter fled the scene in a white vehicle without registration numbers.”

Reward

Ledwaba said Banda was certified dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

“A case of murder was opened for further investigations. The South African Police Service is offering a reward of R100 000 for any valuable information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect involved in this heinous incident,” Ledwaba said.

“Anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the perpetrator may contact the investigating officer. Alternatively, they may use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or may use the MySAPS App.”

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Eastern Cape shootout

Meanwhile, six armed suspects were killed in a shootout with police officers in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the gun battle occurred on R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday at about 5:30pm.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said officers were conducting an intelligence-driven operation targeting individuals suspected of involvement in extortion activities in the area when the shootout occurred.

“Police stopped the vehicle, and the suspects stopped. The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on the members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects.”

Gantana said the identities of the deceased are currently unknown, and forensic processes are underway to formally identify them.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police arrest over 1 000 suspects over the weekend