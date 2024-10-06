‘People don’t feel safe’: Top police forces to remain in Lusikisiki after massacre

Police appeared to make a breakthrough on Saturday.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed that a strong police presence, including top investigators, will remain in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

The officers have been deployed to the area for over a week, following the murder of 18 people in two homes last month.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu previously told the community that the stench of blood lingered at the crime scene for days following the massacre.

A ‘tense’ and ‘traumatised’ Lusikisiki community

Speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service for the 18 on Sunday, Masemola described the mood in the area as “tense”.

“We have police and other members of the intelligence structure deployed in the area. People do not feel safe so the deployment will remain here until the place has stabilised.”

Mchunu urged the community to alert police to any suspicious activity or behaviour.

He added that those in the area were “traumatised”.

“18 people were murdered in two homesteads in one night. They have fear because of this huge incident and it is not clear how it happened, who was behind it, and whether they are still around.”

WATCH: Some members of the family whose members were murdered are now in places of safety.

Some members of the family whose members were murdered are now in places of safety.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shootings.

Firearm recovered

Police appeared to make a breakthrough on Saturday when they recovered a semi-automatic pistol and arrested three people possibly linked with the mass murders.

A fourth suspect evaded arrest.

“We are not too far from arresting the fourth person linked to the mass murders … We will not leave any stone unturned until all those involved in this mass murder are arrested,” he said.

Mchunu earlier said the gunmen were “barbaric” and preyed on their victims.

“They were using different guns and were patient during that attack, making sure that their victims were dead.”

