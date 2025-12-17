Gqeberha police probe four counts of murder after shooting spree

A group of suspects allegedly entered the premises, demanding cellphones and started shooting the occupants.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is investigating four counts of murder after four people were shot and killed in Gqeberha.

The crime occurred at Goniwe Street, in Walmer, Gqeberha, on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at about 5:30pm.

Shooting spree

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said their investigation follows the incident where a group of suspects allegedly entered the premises, demanding cellphones and started shooting the occupants.

Two men, 24 and 29 years old, were brutally shot several times and died on the scene. It is further confirmed that two other males, both aged 22 years, were also shot and killed by the alleged suspects from a short distance away in G- West, Goniwe Street, in Walmer.

“On preliminary investigations, it was discovered that three cellphones were taken by the suspects. By the time the police attended the crime scenes, it is alleged that the suspects were still at the scene, and they fired shots at the police, who then retaliated,” Mawisa said.

ALSO READ: Police search for suspects after two women found dead in Nelspruit

‘Chase ensued with no luck’

Mawisa said the suspects fled the scene.

“A chase ensued with no luck. No one was injured during the shootout. The case of the attack on the police (attempted murder) was opened and transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Unit (IPID) for handling.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the ongoing investigation. The cases of four counts of murder were opened by Saps Walmer and were transferred to the Saps Provincial Serious Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

‘Ruthless killers’

Mawisa said the Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, said officers are working around the clock to arrest the suspects.

Major General Thandiswa Kupiso said Saps’ seasoned detectives would not rest until the perpetrators are arrested and brought before court.

“We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of these ruthless killers,” Mawisa said.

Information can be communicated anonymously via Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Wanted murder suspect shot dead in gunbattle with KZN police