Wanted murder suspect shot dead in gunbattle with KZN police

A suspect wanted in connection with multiple serious and violent cases, including murder, has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was fatally wounded at Maydon Wharf after engaging police in a shootout on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said police received intelligence information indicating that the armed suspect was heading towards the Durban Central Business District when officers pounced.

“The information was operationalised by police and Metro Police officers. The minibus taxi in which the suspect was travelling was spotted by police officers, but before they could intercept it, the minibus taxi drove straight towards the police officers whilst firing shots at them. Police returned fire, and the suspect was fatally wounded.

“Two pistols were recovered on the scene. One firearm was found in the deceased suspect’s possession, while the other was recovered inside the minibus taxi. A case of attempted murder against the police has been registered at Maydon Wharf Police Station,” Magwaza said.

Magwaza said the suspect was sought for a series of cases, including murder and attempted murder committed at Sawoti during the month of December 2025.

“He was also linked to a case at Mbumbulu, where four people were brutally killed. In addition, the suspect was also wanted for his alleged involvement in the cash-in-transit robbery case that occurred at Umlazi on Friday, 5 December 2025.”

Magwaza added that investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police are investigating the motive in the murder of Warren Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras”.

The 40-year-old former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central jock was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said that CCTV footage showed a male suspect with dreadlocks, dressed in what looked like a security uniform, delivering the kill shot to DJ Warras.

