Police arrest daughter and sister of alleged insurance killer cop

Sergeant Raesetja Rachel Kutumela is accused of six insurance murders that saw her cash out R10 million.

The duo were handcuffed by the SAPS Limpopo tracking team in Mabokelele village on Thursday. Picture: iStock

Limpopo police have arrested two more people related to Sergeant Raesetja Rachel Kutumela, the disgraced police officer accused of six insurance murders that saw her cash out R10 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the duo were handcuffed by the SAPS Limpopo tracking team in Mabokelele village on Thursday afternoon after the investigating officer obtained a J50 warrant of arrest.

Family

“The pair is a 47-year-old nurse who is a sister to the sergeant and the other is a 27-year-old daughter to the sergeant.”

Mathe said the two are expected to appear with 42-year-old Kutumela in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges including murder, fraud, and money laundering.

Kutumela made her first appearance last week where she was requested to remove her mask.

She is facing 19 charges, primarily for murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. The state is opposing her bail and submitted that her bail application will fall under Schedule 6.

Arrest

Kutumela, was arrested last week when she arrived for work at the Senwabarwana police station following months of investigation.

It is alleged she benefitted from more than R10 million worth of insurance policies. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and designate herself as its beneficiary.

She is said to have used the money to buy two Range Rover SUVs, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a BMW 3 series and a Mercedes Benz C-Class.

Mathe said the six victims were killed in various parts of Limpopo between 2019 and April 2024.

“Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, with some being disabled or mentally challenged.”

“Disgrace”

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, commended her arrest and labelled crimes involving police officers as a “disgrace”.

“As a police officer, you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace,” said Masemola.

“She abused her powers by insuring those who trusted her. This must serve as a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you,” said Masemola.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

