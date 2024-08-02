Groblersdal drug bust: Mexican nationals abandon bail in R1bn case

While the two South Africans, including the farm owner, are applying for bail, the three Mexican nationals have opted to remain in custody.

All five accused appear in court. Photo: Supplied

Three of the five men who are accused of various crimes linked to a R1 billion drug lab bust in Groblersdal have abandoned bail and remain in police custody.

Police uncovered a drug lab worth between R1 billion in Limpopo two weeks ago, arresting two South Africans and three Mexican nationals – the last Mexican man being arrested a few days after the others.

Their names are known to The Citizen but will not be published until they plead.

ALSO READ: Fifth suspect appears in court for R2 billion Groblersdal drug case

Large quantities of chemicals

Their bail hearing was held on Friday, 2 August. While the two South Africans are applying for bail, the three Mexicans, aged between 43 and 53, have abandoned bail.

The charges against them include manufacturing and dealing drugs, contravening the Illegal Immigration Act, and money laundering.

The arrests were made on 19 July 2024, at a farm owned by accused one of the accused in Loskop South Thaba e Monate, Groblersdal.

During a police search, drugs with an estimated street value of R1 billion were confiscated.

ALSO READ: Hawks uncover R1 billion drug lab in Limpopo, farm owner and two Mexicans arrested

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, acted on intelligence regarding illegal activities at the farm, uncovering vast quantities of chemicals used for drug manufacturing along with a large clandestine laboratory. Police seized 408.95 kg of acetone and methamphetamine (crystal meth).

Accused claims he was merely transporting them

In yesterday’s proceedings, the owner of the farm (one of the South African accused) claimed the others were renting his farm but failed to produce a lease agreement with the Mexican nationals.

The second South African stated in his affidavit that he was merely performing his duties as a transporter, claiming he had been hired to deliver food and acetone.

However, the investigating officer argued against granting bail, citing public outcry and the severe nature of the crimes.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday for closing arguments, and all the accused will remain in custody until then.

ALSO READ: Another suspect arrested in Limpopo farm drug lab case