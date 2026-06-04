Pretoria raid nets 69‑year‑old suspect, hijacked cars and explosives

Police uncovered hijacked cars, false registration plates, and a bag of explosives believed to be linked to a string of robberies across Gauteng

An intelligence‑driven police operation in Pretoria has delivered a significant breakthrough against suspected cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbers, leading to the arrest of a 69‑year‑old man and the recovery of stolen vehicles and suspected explosives.

Acting on early‑morning intelligence on Wednesday about a planned heist, Crime Intelligence officers, backed by Gauteng Highway Patrol and specialised units, swooped on a property in Silverton.

Hijacked cars

There, they uncovered hijacked cars, false registration plates, and a bag of explosives believed to be linked to a string of robberies across Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the CIT robbery was allegedly being planned in the Pretoria area.

“The information was operationalised, and members worked closely with Tshwane District Crime Intelligence as part of ongoing investigations into a criminal group suspected of planning cash‑in‑transit robberies across Gauteng,” she explained.

Explosives

Sibeko said officers recovered two vehicles – a Mercedes‑Benz and a Toyota Fortuner – both fitted with false registration plates.

The Mercedes‑Benz had been reported stolen in Villieria, while the Toyota Fortuner was stolen in Hartbeespoort. A five‑litre container filled with petrol was found inside the Mercedes‑Benz.

Police also searched a white Toyota Quantum parked on the premises, where a bag containing suspected explosives was seized for forensic analysis.

Picture: Saps

Investigations

Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicles may have been used in several CIT robberies and attempted robberies, including an incident in Silverton on 30 May.

“A 69‑year‑old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to the possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles and possession of suspected explosives.”

Sibeko said t further charges may follow as investigations continue.

KZN Attack

on an e‑hailing driver in KwaNdengezi Township, west of Durban, this week.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said they received “distressed calls” from the leadership of the KZN e-hailing Council.

“They shared a video showing an attack on the e-hailing driver who was transporting female passengers. Security guards from a company allegedly hired by KwaNdengezi Taxi Association are seen in the circulating video brandishing guns and ordering the e-hailing driver to drop off female passengers.

“We have been informed that shots were fired at the tyres, resulting in the e-hailing driver losing control and his car colliding with another car,” Duma said.

Duma added that his department has assigned a team from the Public Regulatory Entity and Operation Shanela to investigate this matter, working with the South African Police Service (Saps) and Metro Police.