Principal arrested for sexually assaulting teen in Polokwane

The 17-year-old went to the principal's office to retrieve her cellphone when she was allegedly groped.

A 51-year-old school principal from Polokwane has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The school was not identified to protect other pupils.

The principal’s arrest follows an incident that allegedly occurred at a local school in the Lebowakgomo policing area, under the Capricorn District, on Saturday, 16 August 2025.

Collecting cellphone

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba indicated that a 17-year-old female pupil went to the principal’s office to retrieve her cellphone that had been confiscated by her teacher during class time, when she was allegedly assaulted.

“It is alleged that the victim made several attempts to collect her cellphone from the principal’s office but was unsuccessful as the principal was not available. On Saturday, when she returned to collect her cellphone, the principal allegedly instructed her to come alone to his office.

ALSO READ: Man masquerading as pastor sentenced to life for raping at least 10 children in KZN

“The victim informed her friend to wait outside before returning to the office, where the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her,” Mashaba said.

Arrest

Mashaba added that the teen reported the incident to her family, and the matter was subsequently reported to Lebowakgomo Police Station on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

“The case was referred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with sexual assault.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 21 August 2025,” Mashaba said.

‘Disturbing’

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed her concern regarding the incident

“It is deeply disturbing when those entrusted with the care and education of our children allegedly abuse their positions of authority. Schools should be safe havens for learning, not places where children fear for their safety.

“We commend the victim for her courage in reporting this incident and assure the community that this case will be monitored closely until justice is served,” Hadebe said.

ALSO READ: KZN man sentenced to 55 years in prison for raping five women