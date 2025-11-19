Principal and staff member shot dead at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa

The principal and administrative staff member were both women.

Teachers and learners at the Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, were left in shock after the principal and an administrative staff member, both women, were shot dead at the school.

The shooting took place inside the school’s administration block on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

GBV

The tragedy comes after social media turned purple this week to raise awareness for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) ahead of the G20 Women’s Shutdown organised by the non-profit organisation Women for Change.

Gauteng Education Department (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: Westbury mass shooting accused remain behind bars

Fatal shooting

Mabona said that, according to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 5pm on the school premises while the 58-year-old principal, the 55-year-old administrator, and other colleagues were reportedly preparing for a meeting scheduled for later this week.

“It is alleged that the colleagues who were in a nearby office in the admin block suddenly overheard gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the colleagues allegedly hid until the situation appeared safe. When they emerged, they reportedly found the Principal and the administrator lying in the passage of the admin block.”

Probe

Mabona said their colleagues contacted emergency services, who responded “swiftly” to the scene and attended to the injured officials.

“Sadly, both the Principal and the administrative staff member were declared dead at the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Mabona said Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school on Tuesday evening to assess the scene and ascertain facts surrounding the deadly shooting incident.

“They also interacted with both families to convey their condolences and to express their support during this difficult time.

“Psychosocial support teams, including officials from the Ekurhuleni North District, will be dispatched to the school tomorrow to provide counselling and trauma support to learners. Employee wellness will also visit the school for necessary support,” Mabona said.

Condolences

Chiloane said he is shocked by the attack on the two women.

“We are horrified by this senseless and brutal act committed within a school, a place meant to be a sanctuary for teaching and learning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the families of the Principal and the staff member whose lives were tragically cut short.”

Chiloane has urged law enforcement authorities to act swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Education dismisses claims of matric exam risks