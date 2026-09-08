Former heist kingpin and podcaster Skeem GP throws his hat in for Ekurhuleni mayoral race

Skeem GP enters the political spotlight

Skeem GP is stepping boldly from prison walls into the spotlight of public life, charting a new course in politics.

Themba Lukhele Nzimande, popularly known as Skeem GP, is entering the political arena. This follows his announcement as the Afrika Mayibuye Movement’s mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.

Party president Floyd Shivambu announced this as the movement unveiled its line-up ahead of South Africa’s 2026 local government elections.

Nzimande is best known as a motivational speaker, author and podcaster whose work has centred on rehabilitation, youth development and crime prevention. His nomination has attracted attention, mainly because of his personal journey. He has discussed this journey publicly throughout his career.

From seven years in prison to public life

Gerald Pandle is Themba Lukhele, Skeem GP, Tiego Tjale and Israel Matseke Zulu. Picture: Caxton

Nzimande, who is from Katlehong, has openly spoken about his previous involvement in crime. He has described himself as a former cash-in-transit heist offender and has spoken about serving seven years in prison.

After his release, Nzimande focused on rebuilding his life and became involved in motivational speaking, community initiatives and media. His story of rehabilitation has since become an important part of his public identity.

He is the founder and visionary behind the Skeem GP Foundation, which focuses on youth development, rehabilitation for former offenders and crime prevention. The organisation aims to support young people. It also encourages discussions around crime, consequences, and opportunities for change.

His podcast

Nzimande has also built a following through his Against the Wall Podcast.

The podcast explores prison life, crime, rehabilitation and the experiences of people who have spent time behind bars.

His approach has allowed him to discuss subjects that are often difficult to discuss publicly. Moreover, it draws attention to the realities former offenders face after their release. His transition from those conversations into politics now puts his personal experiences in a new context.

Afrika Mayibuye Movement 🔴⚫🟢 https://t.co/5UtES9EoNA – Skeem GP – SA (@SkeemGp_SA) September 6, 2026

His selection has prompted public discussion, particularly around his criminal record and his suitability for political office.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has defended its decision to select Nzimande. The party is pointing to restorative justice and the importance of recognising rehabilitation.

The party has also highlighted his community work and media communication. It says his contribution to society spans about two decades.

The debate has brought issues including rehabilitation, accountability and second chances into focus as the 2026 elections approach.

Ekurhuleni race takes shape

Ekurhuleni is one of Gauteng’s major metropolitan municipalities. It will be among the closely watched contests during the local government elections.

Nzimande’s candidacy adds another dimension to the political race. Voters are expected to consider candidates’ backgrounds, policies and plans for the municipality.

Speaking on Newsroom Afrika, he said his campaign will give voters an opportunity to assess his experience, priorities, and vision for Ekurhuleni.

The election campaign is expected to bring further attention to his political plans and the issues he hopes to address if he becomes the mayor.