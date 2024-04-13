RTMC condemns corruption, calls for tougher sentences

RTMC voices discontent over light sentences for corrupt officials issuing illicit learner licenses in Vrede.

A road block on the border of North West and Gauteng. Picture: Gallo Images

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) welcomes the successful conviction of a licensing official and a driving school instructor on fraud and corruption charges relating to the unlawful issuing of learner driving licences at Vrede in the Free State.

But, it said, it was “not entirely satisfied” with the sentence meted out. “The sentence does not reflect the serious impact that fraud and corruption have on road safety in the country,” RTMC said.

“Fraud and corruption at licensing centres produce unfit drivers that are behind the devastation of road crashes and fatalities on the country’s roads. Therefore, individuals behind this crime deserve heavy sanctions by our courts.”

Examiner and driving school operator sentenced

Sipho Malinga, 46, a driving licence examiner, and Doctor Moloi, 31, a driving school operator, were sentenced by the local regional court in Vrede in the Free State on Thursday after pleading guilty to corruption charges.

Malinga was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment or a fine of R11 600.

Half of the sentence was suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same or similar offence committed during the period of suspension.

He was further ordered to pay R2 000 to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Moloi was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment or a fine of R12 000.

Half of the sentence is suspended for three years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of the same or similar offence committed during the period of suspension.

He was further ordered to pay an additional amount of R2 000 to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Corrupt relationship

The two were arrested on 4 July, 2023 following information received from a whistle-blower regarding a corrupt relationship between the examiner and a driving school instructor of JVD Driving School.

Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern where the driving school instructor would identify individuals seeking learner licences and provide their details to the examiner, ensuring their success in the learner licence tests in exchange for bribes.

An undercover operation uncovered the extent of corruption, with evidence showing that the driving school instructor solicited bribes.

Officers in investigation commended

The RTMC commended all officers involved in the thorough investigation that led to these convictions.

“Such diligent efforts underscore our commitment to upholding integrity within the licensing system.”

It added: “Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected acts of fraud, corruption or malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or via WhatsApp at 083-293-7989.”