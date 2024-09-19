SANParks guide arrested for possession of illegal hunting rifle at KNP

The guide will also face an internal disciplinary hearing as an employee.

A South African National Parks (SANParks) wilderness trails guide has been arrested for possession of an illegal hunting rifle inside Kruger National Park (KNP).

The arrest was made during an intelligence-driven operation by the SANParks Environmental Investigative Unit and the SAPS’ Tactical Response Team on Wednesday.

“Whilst respecting the fact that the employee must be presumed innocent until found guilty, SANParks draws attention to the fact that it always cautions its employees against involving themselves in criminal acts, as the organisation applies a no-nonsense policy against such acts,” said SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

Investigations are ongoing.

SANParks welcomes poacher sentence

Late last month, poaching syndicate leader and kingpin Simon Ernesto Valoi, also known as ‘Navara’, was sentenced to 27 years in prison by a Mozambican court.

His accomplice, Paulo Zukula, also received a 24-year jail sentence.

According to SANParks, Valoi, who comes from Massingir – a district about 330 km north of Maputo on the border adjacent to the KNP – is one of the rhino-poaching bosses known for targeting the park.

The conviction involves multiple crimes.

The court found Valoi and Zukula guilty of crimes related to financing terrorism, poaching, the sale of protected species, money laundering, the use of banned weapons, the use of forged documents, the sale and purchase of illegal guns and vehicles, and criminal conspiracy.

“For a long time, his wealth and popularity as a recruiter of young men from his home, whom he would send across the border to hunt rhinos, shielded him from prosecution until he was finally arrested in July 2022,” said SANParks.

“Valoi and Zukula were apprehended by the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) officers in Maputo after a coordinated intelligence operation with the Wildlife Justice Commission, whose mission is to disrupt and help dismantle organised crime networks trafficking in wildlife, timber and fish.”

During their arrest, authorities seized rhino horns.

Several of Valoi’s relatives are also reported to have been detained for assisting the organised crime network.