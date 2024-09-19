33 new rangers to protect wildlife at Kruger Park

Minister Dion George commended the bravery of the new field rangers, who will be putting their lives on the line to protect wildlife.

Field rangers participate in a drill during World Ranger Day on 31 July. Picture: X

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, extended his “heartfelt congratulations” to 33 newly graduated field rangers of the Kruger National Park (KNP) this week.

The graduates completed a rigorous training regimen and were inaugurated as field rangers at a ceremony in Skukuza earlier this month.

Rangers to preserve biodiversity

Minister George commended the dedication and resilience of the recruits.

“I am proud of the commitment and determination each of these individuals has shown throughout their intense six-week training programme,” he said.

These new field rangers will provide critical support to our conservation efforts, safeguarding one of South Africa’s most treasured natural heritages and playing a vital role in preserving our biodiversity for future generations.”

A statement from the department said the rigorous pre-selection and selection process that took place in July demanded physical endurance and mental fortitude from the trainees.

The graduates will now join the ranger corps across various sections of the KNP, contributing to law enforcement and biodiversity conservation efforts in the park.

“Our field rangers are at the frontline of the fight against poaching and environmental crime,” George added.

“Their work ensures the integrity of our protected areas, and I trust that their contributions will strengthen our collective efforts to protect South Africa’s wildlife,”

The minister also extended his gratitude to SANParks for their “continued leadership in conservation” and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards in ranger training.

Rangers put their lives at risk

It was revealed in July that a total of 148 rangers were killed worldwide in the past year.

At the time, SANParks had not reported any fatalities yet.

However, the head of ranger services at Timbavati Private Game Reserve, Anton Mzimba, 42, was shot dead after leaving his home in August. The private game reserve is not associated with SANParks.

Also, a hippo attack in June saw three KNP staff injured after a hippo attacked them while they were clearing alien plants along the Sabie River.

Describing rangers as “lofty citizens who are at the heart of preserving our natural and cultural heritage”, SANParks head of communications JP Louw, said World Ranger Day on 31 July was an international occasion to commemorate rangers.