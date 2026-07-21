WATCH: Ex‑girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane welcomes justice as Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala trial opens

Proceedings formally began in the high-profile case against Matlala and four co-accused.

The ex-girlfriend of alleged mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says she’s pleased that justice is finally taking its course.

Tebogo Thobejane, one of the victims in the Matlala trial, was speaking to the media outside the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg as proceedings were adjourned until Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

High-profile trial

Proceedings formally began in the high-profile case against Matlala and four co-accused, all of whom have pleaded not guilty to a wide range of serious charges.

Matlala appeared alongside his wife, Tsakane Matlala, as well as Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama on Monday.

The trial centres on allegations of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

Attempted hit

The state alleges that Matlala was behind multiple violent schemes spanning several years.

These include a 2023 attempted hit on his former partner Tebogo Thobejane and three others, a 2022 assassination plot targeting taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and five additional individuals, and a 2024 alleged attempt involving music producer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, along with two others.

Justice

Speaking to journalists before leaving the court precinct, Thobejane said justice is finally taking its course.

“It’s a bit shocking because obviously it’s finally starting, but I mean, it is what it is.”

Asked about what she is expecting from the trial, Thobejane was clear on what she hopes for.

“That justice takes its course, you know. The prosecutor and the police have done an amazing job, and we just had to see the evidence that they have, and then after that, we just have to take it as it goes.”

Thobejane was not clear on whether she would take the stand.

Trial has adjourned for the day and will resume tomorrow



Tebogo Thobejane says she is pleased with how the process has unfolded so far. KH #KayaNews https://t.co/sPsUrdO7rk pic.twitter.com/dkzZ8noSxR – Kaya News (@KayaNews) July 20, 2026

Accused

The five accused entered not guilty pleas to the 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, against them.

Matlala, Kekana, and Mabusela denied charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tsakane Matlala pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact in connection with the attempted killing of Thobejane.

Pleas

Kekana and Mabusela also rejected charges relating to the unlawful possession of a prohibited AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition.

All five accused entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

Further charges focus on alleged financial transactions linked to the purported crimes. Matlala, Mabusela, and Nzama were denied bail on a money-laundering charge involving R20 000.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa