Suspected hitmen killed in shootout with KZN police in Durban

Police said the suspects were enroute to execute a hit on a man and two of his bodyguards

Four suspected hitmen were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: ALS Paramedics

Four suspected hitmen were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal while en-route to commit a hit, police said.

It is understood the gunbattle with the hitmen took place in Sydenham, Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team consisting of police officers, DPCI Anti-Gang Unit and other law enforcement officials were acting on information on the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for various violent crimes including cash in transit robberies and murders.

Shootout

“Police intercepted the suspects on Moses Kotane Road and instructed the suspects’ vehicle to stop. The driver defied police instructions and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire towards the police as they sped off. A shootout ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed against the wall at the corner of Moses Kotane and Barns road. All four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.”

Netshiunda added a fifth person who was part of the hitmen had been wounded.

“The fifth suspect got out of a moving vehicle and was shot and injured. He was found in possession of a firearm and was arrested. The number of firearms found inside the vehicle will be confirmed once the search is completed, although police can confirm that one the firearms found inside the vehicle is a police issued pistol,

“During their interception, information at police disposal was that the suspects were enroute to execute a hit on a man and two of his bodyguards. The suspects were also wanted for murders of people mostly involved in the construction” Netshiunda said.

Wanted murderer

Last week, a 26-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder was killed in a shootout with police officers in KZN.

Provincial Saps spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers from the Inanda Task Team proceeded to Lusaka area at Inanda where the wanted suspect was hiding out.

“He was being sought for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. As police officers breached the premises they were confronted by the suspect who was armed. The 26-year-old was killed in the shootout. None of the police officers were injured,” Naicker said.

