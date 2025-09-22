Masemola asked why he’s being ‘constrained’ as he testifies on ‘relationship’ between Sibiya and Matlala

Sibiya was recently suspended by Masemola after initially being placed on leave of absence.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told the Madlanga Commission on Monday that his deputy, Shadrack Sibiya, is alleged to have a personal relationship with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala – but he struggled to provide details when questioned.

Masemola was testifying as the second witness before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The inquiry is investigating allegations of political interference, corruption, and collusion in the criminal justice system following claims by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Masemola testifies at Madlanga commission

Resuming his evidence after the lunch break, Masemola testified that “a concerned party” had alleged in a meeting that Sibiya was “close friends” with Matlala.

The meeting between Masemola and this unnamed individual related to the kidnapping of businessman Jerry Boshoga.

Masemola told the commission that the person did not want Sibiya to investigate Boshoga’s kidnapping because of his alleged relationship with Matlala.

As a result, he instructed Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo to handle the investigation. This led to a search and raid of Matlala’s residence in December 2024.

Evidence leader Terry Motau pressed Masemola to clarify whether he was suggesting in his affidavit that Sibiya had been implicated in Boshoga’s disappearance because of his alleged friendship with Matlala.

“No, he did not implicate him [Sibiya] in the kidnapping, he implicated Mr Matlala. But he further said that Mr Matlala is very close to General Sibiya,” Masemola said.

Sibiya was recently suspended by Masemola after initially being placed on leave of absence.

Masemola questioned on Sibiya and Matlala’s ‘friendship’

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga also sought clarity, saying his statement was “rather vague”.

Masemola repeated what he had said about Sibiya and Matlala being close friends.

“[The concerned person] says they are too close, they work together and they share a lot of information so there’s no way he can oversee this investigation.”

Motau then remarked that Masemola appeared to be answering “in a very constrained manner”.

“You could perhaps explain to the commission [if] there’s a reason why you are not at liberty to detail or disclose the extent of what was revealed,” the evidence leader said.

The national commissioner replied that “these matters were still under investigation” but did not specify whether he was referring to the kidnapping case or the alleged relationship between Sibiya and Matlala.

“This person said Mr Matlala is actually one of my deputies. It’s just that I’m not aware of, in that he’s doing the same work with General Sibiya.

“They direct police to do certain things and so on. So that was the allegation that was said.”

Matlala, who has been charged in connection to the attempted murder of his former lover, Tebogo Thobejane, is one of the individuals Mkhwanazi alleged enjoyed protection from law enforcement.

The businessman was denied bail last week.

