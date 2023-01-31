Six suspects nabbed for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth R12m

Citizen Reporter

Six suspects arrested in Limpopo for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R12 million into the country have been remanded in custody.

Illicit cigarette market in SA

The suspects appeared before the Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest at Toitskraal outside Marble Hall on Friday night.

The group was arrested after police found them busy offloading illicit cigarettes from a gas tanker into two cargo tucks.

Six suspects were arrested after being found loading illicit cigarettes from a gas tanker into two cargo trucks at Toitskraal outside Marble Hall in Limpopo on Friday, 27 January 2023. Picture: Supplied.

Criminal charges

The arrested suspects face charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and smuggling of illicit cigarettes into South Africa from neighbouring countries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects parked the tanker and the cargo trucks at one of the farms in Toitskraal.

“Police responded swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspects. It is further alleged that the gas tanker was from Musina and was being escorted by a white Toyota Auris while the two cargo trucks were reportedly from Gauteng.

“The alleged illicit cigarettes, worth over R12 million, along with the vehicles used to transport the consignment were confiscated,” Ledwaba said in a statement.

The suspects were remanded in custody for their bail applications on 6 February 2023.

The trade and possession of illicit cigarettes, both duty-not-paid and counterfeit, are prohibited in SA and punishable by law, according to the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act.

Earlier this month, police in Gauteng arrested a man in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Gauteng police arrested a man in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni on 17 January 2023 for possession of illicit cigarettes. Picture: Supplied.

Police reportedly operationalised a community tip-off they obtained on suspicious activity at a local shopping complex in Palm Ridge.

The team proceeded to the identified address and conducted a search, where they seized over 1300 cartons of illicit cigarettes.

