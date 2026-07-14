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Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery [PICS]

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

4 minute read

14 July 2026

08:25 am

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The suspect was found hidden in a wardrobe when arrested and led officers to two locations where they recovered two firearms and a knife.

Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery, RUSA

Picture: Reaction Unit SA

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A suspect has reportedly been arrested at a housing complex in Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after officers recovered firearms used in a robbery.

This comes after a man called the Reaction Unit SA Operation Centre, stating that he had been robbed at gunpoint earlier on Sunday.

Robbed at gunpoint

According to the complainant, a known suspect approached him alongside several associates he alleged regularly committed robberies with.

The suspect took the cigarette he was smoking without permission before allegedly producing a firearm, pointing it at him and removing his cellphone from his pocket.

The group then walked away.

Hidden in wardrobe

He spotted the suspect in the area and requested assistance from the Operations Centre around 18:06pm.

Officers then located the suspect hiding inside a wardrobe in an upstairs bedroom at a flat.

Following a thorough search of the room, a knife was recovered.

Silver firearm

When questioned about the stolen cellphone and the firearm used during the robbery, the suspect directed officers to a fast-food container located across his residence.

Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery
Picture: Reaction Unit SA- Suspect leads officers to shopkeeper to retrieve firearm.

Upon arrival, the accused requested that the owner hand over his firearm.

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The shopkeeper immediately produced a silver blank firearm.

‘Not the same firearm’

However, the victim stated that it was not the same firearm that was used during the robbery.

The robber then directed officers to another flat approximately 100 metres away, where the second blank firearm was recovered from the ceiling of an upstairs room.

Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery
Picture: Reaction Unit SA – Suspect recovers second blank firearm from an upstairs ceiling.

Following the recovery of the firearms and the knife, the suspect directed first responders to a flat where he stated the stolen cellphone had been left for safekeeping.

Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery
Picture: Reaction Unit SA- Firearm discovered at flat

Stolen phone recovered

The homeowner handed over a black Honor X5c cellphone, which was positively identified as the device stolen during the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be linked to a series of robberies and was detained at the South African Police Service in Verulam, KZN.

Suspect hides in wardrobe after officers recover firearms used in robbery
Picture: Reaction Unit SA- Suspect directs RUSA Officers to places nearby to retrieve illegal firearms used during robbery

Read more on these topics

armed robbery Crime Illegal Firearms KZN crime Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) robber suspect

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