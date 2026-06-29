Suspect to appear in court for the murder of domestic worker

The 64-year-old victim was allegedly struck with an axe after the grandson demanded to know what she was doing at the homestead

A 31-year-old suspected of murdering a domestic worker is expected to appear before the Cacadu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was arrested at his homestead in the Ndonga Administration area in the Eastern Cape, following an investigation that was conducted by the Cacadu Crime Prevention and Detectives Unit.

An act of brutal violence

The South African Police Service (Saps) said that a domestic worker arrived at the home of an elderly woman who is disabled and required assistance on Saturday, around 11am.

The 64-year-old victim was warming water to begin her household chores when the elderly woman’s grandson reportedly approached her and demanded to know what she was doing at the homestead.

As the elderly woman attempted to explain the victim’s presence, the grandson allegedly fetched an axe from his bedroom and repeatedly struck the victim.

Screams for help

Screaming for help, the victim fled outside where neighbours rushed to intervene, but were unable to save her.

Saps confirmed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

District Commissioner Rudolph Adolph expressed concern over the hostility and brutality displayed by young people who take advantage of elderly people.

“The law must take its course to eradicate such barbaric conduct in our communities,” Adolph said.

Attempted murder

Meanwhile, Saps members in Tubatse, Limpopo, have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection with attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred at the Mashamthane B1 Village on Saturday.

The police said that the complainant went to his cousin’s residence to enquire about property that had allegedly been stolen. An argument then broke out between the two and escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the complainant in the leg during the fight. As the victim attempted to flee, the suspect allegedly chased him, assaulted him with an unknown object after he fell, and instructed him to leave the premises by climbing over a fence, instead of using the gate.

Medical assistance

The victim was admitted to the Dilokong Hospital where he received medical treatment.

Police officers arrested the 26-year-old suspect and seized the firearm allegedly used.

Following preliminary investigations, it was further revealed that the firearm had allegedly been stolen from the suspect’s father.

Court appearance

The suspect was consequently charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday, as police continue to investigate the matter.