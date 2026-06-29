Madlanga Commission to engage Feroz Khan’s lawyers on way forward after attempted hit

Khan was shot on Sunday night by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the commission is in contact with senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan’s lawyers to chart a way forward after he was shot and wounded

Khan is in a serious condition in the Milpark Hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Shooting

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting, but South African Police Service (Saps) ballistic experts were on the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen they are verifying the exact motive for the shooting.

“Saps has launched a high‑level probe into the attempted assassination of Khan, who was shot in Houghton on Sunday evening.”

Mathe confirmed that the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Detective Service are leading the investigation, with the Political Killings Task Team also roped in to pursue every lead.

Khan’s testimony

Khan, who Michaels described as a “key witness”, was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, facing several allegations as investigators probe alleged political ties and interference in police operations.

“The commission is aware that General Khan was wounded in a shooting incident in Johannesburg last night, and the commission wishes him a speedy recovery,” Michaels said on Monday, a day after Khan’s attempted assassination.

“Regarding Wednesday’s testimony, the commission will be in touch with General Khan’s legal representatives, and much more than that, we can’t really say at this point, because obviously this incident just happened last night, and once we have had that engagement with these legal representatives, we will then be able to make a further announcement.”

Appearance

Michaels added that Khan’s scheduled appearance this week is now uncertain, given his hospitalisation.

Pressed on whether Khan had submitted an affidavit before 22 June 2026, Michaels declined to disclose details

“I don’t, at this point, want to get into that detail. Of course, with every witness, there are engagements in the process of leading up to their testimony, before the commission. It is quite an intricate, involved process whereby, ideally, a witness should submit a statement, and, of course, you know, the commission would have done all its necessary work in terms of the investigations and so on,” he said.

“In this particular matter, the court process whereby General Khan had tried to interdict, there were several actions, and there was relief that he sought against the commission, which ultimately failed. So, there is a lengthy record, which the commission, or at least which is in the public domain through that court process, and with which you are all too familiar.

“So that is quite exceptional, because ordinarily, you know, the commission’s evidence is held until the witness appears here before the commission. So, there is quite a significant public record. But, as I say, regarding the scheduling issues. We will deal with that once we have had the engagement with General Khan’s legal representatives,” Michaels said.

Interdict

Khan had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg with an urgent interdict application.

He sought to prevent the commission from examining data retrieved from devices seized following his arrest on 10 May.

Charges

The Crime Intelligence official was charged alongside Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa, relating to the unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals.

The devices in question were confiscated by Saps and later handed over to the commission’s investigators.

Khan argued in his court papers that sensitive intelligence, including the identities of informants, could be compromised.

Key witness

On speculation about the timing of Khan’s shooting, Michaels was emphatic

“We deal with facts, not conjecture. What we do know is General Khan was wounded in a shooting incident last night, and the Saps investigation is underway.”

“General Khan is a key witness before the commission. His appearance is highly anticipated, and we cannot say much more until we have spoken to his legal team. We will engage all necessary stakeholders. For now, our priority is clear, to consult his legal representatives and determine the way forward,” Michaels said.