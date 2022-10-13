Man arrested for allegedly hiring hitmen to murder his wife

Citizen Reporter

Three people including the husband of a murder victim have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the brutal killing in Onverwacht, Polokwane.

This thanks to information provided by community members, which led to the arrests.

47-year-old Sbongile Ditsela was killed in June last year.

On the day of her death, police said her husband, Alias Kotswana, went to the house to make arrangements to collect their daughter after school.

ALSO READ: Three in-laws shot dead, wife critical after dispute with husband

When the domestic worker opened for him, he went to the couple’s bedroom, where Ditsela was lying in a pool of blood. She had been stabbed multiple times and strangled with a rope.

When police arrived at the scene, they found suspects had broken a window to gain access to the bedroom, unbeknownst to those inside the home.

Sbongile’s cellphone and car keys were stolen.

The first suspect, Petrus Sefara, was arrested on 7 October at Ga-Makanye village, and Alias was nabbed on Sunday at his other residence in Ga-Seleka village, Lephalale.

The third suspect was arrested early on Wednesday morning in Mankweng.

Sefara and Alias appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on charges of murder and house robbery. Their case was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

The third suspect will appear in court on Thursday.

The arrests were lauded by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadede.

NOW READ: Woman critical after allegedly being shot in the head by husband at Voëlklip cliff

Compiled by Nica Richards.