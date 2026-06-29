Suspects to appear before court for business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm

A 17-year-old female was also apprehended for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Two men aged 33 and 34 face charges related to business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They are expected to appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Request for backup

Police members responded to a request for backup from a security company after its officers spotted a Toyota Etios matching the description of a vehicle allegedly used in a business robbery reported earlier by the South African Police Service (Saps).

According to reports, a high-speed chase ensued before police successfully stopped the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect. He was found in possession of a pistol that was tucked into his waistband and loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

The firearm’s serial number was filed off, making it unidentifiable, as the suspect failed to produce a valid license or any documentation, authorising him to possess the firearm and ammunition.

Seized items

Following a search of the vehicle, groceries and cigarettes, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, were recovered.

The suspect was detained at Nebo Saps, and all exhibits were seized for further investigation.

On Saturday, around 12pm members of the Nebo and Jane Furse Tracking Team, along with a detective on standby, acted on information regarding the whereabouts of one of the outstanding suspects.

The team proceeded to the Mokwete Village where the 33-year-old was arrested.

Charges

The first suspect faces charges of two counts of business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, while the second suspect has been charged with business robbery.

Police members are reportedly still investigating the matter, while attempting to trace and apprehend the remaining outstanding suspects.

Property search leads to more unlicensed firearms

Meanwhile in a separate incident members of the anti-gang unit searched premises in Mentz Court, Hanover Park, on Sunday, following information that was received about firearms on the property.

During the search, Saps members retrieved a 9mm pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition in the house.

A 42-year-old male was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, once charged.

Teenage girl found with gun

In another intervention that took place in Grassy Park, a 17-year-old female was apprehended for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

After members from the anti-gang unit searched properties in Hooggenoeg Court, in Ottery, and discovered a 9mm pistol containing seven rounds of ammunition.

The 17-year-old is expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.