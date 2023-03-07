Tanzanian woman bust with over R200k worth of drugs in KZN

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 44-year-old Tanzanian national for possession of drugs worth of over R200 000.

It is understood officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information about a Tanzanian woman that arrived at a block of flats on Vernon Road in Berea with drug on Monday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the woman brought the drugs into the country from Mozambique.

“It was reported that the drugs were couriered from Mozambique and were to be distributed in the eThekwini area. The flat was identified and a sting operation was executed. When police officers attempted to enter the flat, they were met by resistance from a woman.”

“The entry was gained by force and police recovered 14 clear plastic packets containing heroin powder, which weighed 1,3kg, and six clear packets of suspected cocaine powder, which weighed 379g,” said Ngcobo.

The woman was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.

“The recovered drugs are valued at R289 000. She is appearing before the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 7 March 2023.

Dagga bust

Last month, a drug dealer with 6.5kg of dagga was nabbed at a roadblock along Prince Albert Road in the Central Karoo

In an effort to eradicate the influx of drugs in the Western Cape, police officers from the Prince Albert Flying Squad set up a roadblock on the main road to stop and search the contents of vehicles passing through.

It was during this operation that they spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle with a trailer attached. Police immediately pulled over the vehicle and searched both the main cabins and the trailer.

It was then that they discovered the dagga with an estimated street value of R520 000.

The driver – a 24-year-old man – was immediately arrested. He is expected to make an appearance at the Prince Albert Magistrate’s Court soon.

