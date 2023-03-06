One killed, another wounded in KZN drive-by shooting

Faizel Patel

One person believed to be in his forties has been killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that the shooting took place in Berea, at an Engen service station, just before 1.30pm on Monday.

Shooting

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the authorities were already on crime scene when they arrived.

“On arrival, paramedics found Saps and metro police had cordoned off the area and found a bullet ridden vehicle parked of at the garage.”

“On closer inspection, a male passenger believed to be in his forties has sustained multiple gunshot and wounds and unfortunately, there’s nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead at the scene,” Jamieson said.

Wounded

Jamieson said the driver of the vehicle was rushed to a private hospital for a further care.

“It’s alleged that this shooting incident occurred in Botanic Gardens Road, and the driver drover away from the assailants to a place of safety. Saps and metro were in attendance, and will be investigating further.”

Domestic dispute

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating two inquest dockets after a man shot and killed his wife, and thereafter turned the gun on himself in an apparent domestic conflict.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, at the Bochum location under Senwabarwana policing area.

According to preliminary police investigations, the 44-year-old woman, Mokhapi Phalandwa, had obtained a protection order against her husband, 55-year-old Norman Phalandwa.

The husband reportedly decided to move out of the house to stay in a rented room in the area.

It is alleged that the wife visited her husband in his rented room on Sunday morning, at about 6am. He then allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and thereafter shot himself.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police were called to the scene and on arrival, they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

