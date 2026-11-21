One of the men led investigators to the victim's body, while the other was found in possession of the victim's vehicle days after the murder.

Two men have received life sentences for a murder committed while they were out on parole.

Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu were convicted of the murder KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) farmer Russell Cromhout and on Friday were sentenced in the Durban High Court.

As well as the life sentences for murder, the pair were also given 20 years for house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, which will run concurrently with the lengthier sentence.

Mkhize and Ndlovu were arrested in separate incidents in June 2024, after an incidnet was reported at the victim’s home.

“Both suspects made their initial court appearance at the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court and it was discovered that they were both out on parole for different crimes,” KZN police stated.

Suspect found with victim’s vehicle

Police were alerted to the disappearance of Cromhout on 25 May 2024 after a fiend went to visit Cromhout’s farm in Waterfall.

The friend could not reach the 69-year-old Cromhout via telephone, later discovering that the farm had been ransacked and his motor vehicle missing.

Investigations by uMhlali police station detectives revealed that Cromhout’s vehicle was spotted in the Esidumbini area in Thongathi.

The 39-year-old Mkhize was arrested on 1 June 2024 after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition

“Mkhize led police to Mr Cromhout’s body, which was discovered in a sugarcane field approximately five kilometres from his farm,” KZN police stated.

The 41-year-old Ndlovu was later arrested in the Ntabamhlophe area in upper Thongathi and was found in possession of Cromhout’s vehicle and personal belongings.

“The two accused were found guilty of murder and house robbery, while Mkhize was additionally convicted of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” KZN police concluded.