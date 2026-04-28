Teen arrested in Eastern Cape after being found with unlicensed gun

Multiple suspects were arrested in recent days for the possession of unlicensed firearms

A 17-year-old male faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm after attempting to escape arrest in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape.

The police chase came after community members notified authorities that they heard a gunshot near a park.

Four other suspects were arrested in separate incidents between 25 and 27 April 2026 related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public area.

17-year-old arrested in Eastern Cape

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape, arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Friday, 25 April 2026, after he was found with a firearm.

At around 11:50am, while members from the Kwazakele Community Service Centre (CSC) conducted patrols, they received information from a resident at a petrol station in Struandale.

The resident described a male suspect allegedly in possession of a firearm at a park nearby, along with the clothes he was wearing.

Upon the police’s arrival, members spotted two males, one of the suspects matched the description given by a community member. Both suspects fled on foot as the police approached.

No magazine and no ammunition

After a chase ensued, authorities successfully apprehended the 17-year-old suspect. Police also recovered a silver and black 9mm Star pistol, although it had no magazine and no ammunition.

The firearm that was seized by police after the 17-year-old’s arrest. Picture: Supplied/Traffic Information

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kwazakele police station and later released into the custody of his parent/guardian. The young man faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and is expected to appear at the Nerina Magistrate’s Court during the week.

Sasolburg

Meanwhile, members of the Sasolburg Public Order Policing (POP) unit arrested two suspects aged 41 and 43 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

On 25 April 2026, police appeared on the scene around 7:30pm after suspects allegedly linked to a case of intimidation and the pointing of a firearm in Heilbron matched the description given to authorities. The vehicle was intercepted at the R57 four-way stop near Amelia.

Following a vehicle search, police recovered an unlicensed 9mm Star BM 9mm pistol, which lead to both suspects being arrested on the scene.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The illegal firearm and knife confiscated in Sasolburg, Free State. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Western Cape

According to Saps in the Western Cape, efforts to curb gang violence in Cape Town yielded positive results when police arrested a suspect for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition on Monday afternoon.

While members of the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit conducted stop and search operations in Goudini Street, Heideveld, the male suspect tried to hide himself behind a vehicle, but was stopped by authorities.

Police found a .38 special revolver with six rounds of ammunition in his possession. When they asked him for a firearm license, he could not produce one and was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Blue Downs

In an unrelated matter, members of the Public Order Police (POP) also arrested a 39-year-old male who fired a gun in a municipal area. This after, POP members responded to a complaint of a shooting in Riet Street, Eerste Rivier.

The suspect was found with a firearm in his possession and, despite producing a firearm license, was arrested and is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court once he has been charged.