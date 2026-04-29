Mob justice horror: Three burned alive in Gqeberha, police launch manhunt

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were allegedly targeted.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of three men in Gqeberha.

The trio was killed in Dyakalashe Street, NU12, Motherwell, on 27 April 2026.

According to reports, Saps Motherwell received a complaint about an incident of mob justice.

Burnt bodies

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the burnt bodies of three men in the street. Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were allegedly targeted because they were suspected of vandalising and stealing property from a local school.

“Further investigation at a nearby house in Dyakalashe Street led to the discovery and confiscation of stolen property belonging to the school,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gqeberha is working around the clock to investigate the murders of the three men.”

Investigations

Gantana said the deceased were aged 33, 27, and 32.

“Their identities are known to the police; however, their names will be released once the next-of-kin notification process has been completed.

“Murder cases have been registered and are being investigated by the Saps Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit. No arrests have been made at this stage,” Gantana said.

Mob justice

Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, condemned the murders.

“Mob justice is not only illegal but also dehumanising. No person should take the law into their own hands. We are investigating this matter thoroughly and appeal to anyone with information to come forward so that justice can take its course.”

Anyone who can assist police with information that may aid the investigation is urged to contact the SAPS SVCI Unit detective, Lieutenant Colonel Sithole, on 082 457 2812. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be submitted via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Triple murders

This is the third triple murder in a week.

On Monday, three people were shot dead at a fast-food outlet in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD)

The victims were having breakfast at a restaurant when two unknown suspects fired shots at them.

“The suspects were wearing masks. The victims were certified dead on the scene,” said Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza.

Hijacking and kidnapping

In a separate case, a hijacking and kidnapping incident ended in tragedy after three victims were found murdered in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

The bodies of the men, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered on Sunday, 26 April, following the horrific ordeal.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is investigating cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder.