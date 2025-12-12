Teenager and three others stripped naked and killed in Diepkloof mob justice attack

The four men suffered gruesome injuries.

Tragedy has struck Diepkloof after the killing of a 19-year-old in what appears to be a mob attack.

It is understood that a group of young men was targeted by the community in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Three others were severely injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Vigilantism

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they received a complaint about “vigilantism” in Diepkloof just after 6am.

“Upon arrival, that’s where they [police] found these four men. One of them was unfortunately declared dead. They all had gunshot wounds.”

Naked

Nevhuhulwi said the four men were found stripped naked, with gruesome injuries.

“When the police came here, they found all the victims were stripped naked, and there was a group of community members, that’s why we also had to call public order police (pop) to try and control and ensure that there is order during this incident.”

Investigations

Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the attack is being investigated.

“Our detectives will be doing investigations and also gathering information as to exactly what led to this incident, and that really happened.

“They will be investigating a case of murder, three counts of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact their nearest police station.

Teen killing

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was handed over to the police by his father after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy using his father’s homemade gun.

The tragedy struck the PhezukweWilo locality in Mqanduli on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the shooting occurred at about 10:30am.

“It is alleged that the 14-year-old boy used his father’s homemade gun, which his father confirmed was left loaded in the drawer of a headboard whilst going to town.”

“He has been handed over to Kwaaiman police by his father with the firearm allegedly used,” Matyolo said.

Matyolo said the case of murder has been opened, an investigation into the matter is ongoing, and that charges against the father cannot be ruled out.

