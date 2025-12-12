Husband sentenced for shooting wife in church before congregation

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A church gathering took a tragic turn after a 55-year-old man walked into the place of worship and shot his wife dead in full view of the congregation.

Mundalamo Avhapfani Eric from Sidou Village appeared in the Thohoyandou High Court on Wednesday, 10 December, where he was convicted and sentenced for the heinous crime.

Murder

The court heard that on Saturday, 30 March 2024, the accused followed his wife to a church service in Makonde Village.

Armed with a gun, he entered the church and fatally shot his 43-year-old wife, Mbedzi Funanani Patience, in full view of the congregation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police in Thohoyandou were alerted about the horrific incident, and a case of murder was opened.

“The matter was allocated to Constable Mashamba Mmbengeni Clovis of the Thohoyandou Detective Service, who conducted meticulous and dedicated investigations.”

’21 months of extensive investigations’

Ledwaba said Eric handed himself over to the police a day later and was formally charged with the murder of his wife.

“After 21 months of extensive investigations and multiple court appearances, the Thohoyandou High Court ultimately sentenced Mundalamo Avhapfani Eric to life imprisonment. Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Husband sentenced for stabbing wife

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old husband has been sentenced to 25 years’ direct imprisonment for attempted murder after stabbing his wife five times in front of her child during a domestic dispute.

Douglas Ramule Mamaleka from Ga-Ranoto in Limpopo appeared in the Polokwane Regional Court on Thursday, where he was convicted and sentenced.

The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Mamaleka pleaded guilty and confirmed that he was married to the victim, with whom he had lived since 2009.

