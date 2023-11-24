Wanted: 10 detainees awaiting trial escape through the roof in North West

10 detainees facing charges from house robbery to murder escaped custody in Mogwase, North West.

Police have launched a manhunt for these men, who are awaiting trial. Pictures: Saps

The North West police in Mogwase have launched a manhunt for 10 detainees awaiting trial who escaped on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, Johannes Mogari Nowata, Katlego Nkitle, Omphemetse Moeng, Joseph Molefe, Tebogo Michael Langeni, Obvious Mlambo, Lebogang Mokotleng, Adonis Mpofu, Eric Mkhonazi, and Tshiamo Mogale escaped through the roof after cutting the mesh wire protecting it.

Charges ranging from house robbery, murder, rape and burglary

The detainees, aged between 18 and 56, were facing charges ranging from house robbery, possession of suspected stolen goods to rape and murder.

RT #sapsNW [WANTED] #SAPS Mogwase launched a manhunt following the #escape of 10 awaiting trial detainees on Wednesday morning, 22/11. Members of the community are encouraged not to attempt to re-arrest the detainees as they are considered to be dangerous. Info->Capt Mabula on… pic.twitter.com/FFLi0bXw9d November 24, 2023 Police launch a manhunt for awaiting trial detainees.

Mokgwabone confirmed that an internal investigation regarding the incident had been instituted by the Mogwase police.

“Members of the community are encouraged not to attempt to re-arrest the detainees, as they are considered to be dangerous,” he added.

The public has, however, been encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Malope Mabula, on 082 569 4887 or the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111, if they have information about the escapees. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the My SAPS App.

Loyiso Nkohla murder suspect

Meanwhile, the Hawks are requesting the assistance of the public in tracing a suspect linked to the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla.

The suspect, Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo, also known as Maya or Sgwili, has been identified as one of the four suspects in the Nkohla murder case.

Hawks need public assistance in resolving the Loyiso Nkohla murder. Picture: Saps

Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets while addressing community members of an informal settlement at Philippi railway station in April.

Last Friday, the Hawks confirmed that the third suspect in the case died a day after his arrest. The suspect was found dead in the holding cells before his appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court, and Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect died of natural causes.

“The Hawks have since been probing the case, and they request anyone who might shed some light on the whereabouts of Mzubanzi, as shown in the attached [above] picture, to kindly contact Investigating Officer Sergeant SZ Hlatshaneni at 082 479 6265,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani.

Additional reporting by Shanice Naidoo

