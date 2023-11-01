‘They stole my son’s life’- Mother heartbroken as teenager gunned down in Reiger Park shooting

"My son ran out and shouted, 'Mummy, Dillan has been shot,'"recounted a family member of one of the victims.

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who lost his life in a fatal shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Tuesday has described him as ” a joker and the best son”.

Kevin Koopman, who serves as a Reiger Park Community Medic and Chaplaincy representative, told The Citizen the distressing incident was initially reported as a shooting at the intersection of Lupin and Cosmos Street in Reiger Park.

When the response team arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man and 17-year-old bystander who had succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds.

“The motive behind these shootings is unclear and can be mistaken identities. Police will investigate this,” Koopman said. The South African Police Service did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Shot on the way to buy bread and from a friend

Levano Visagie was in grade 11 and had been on his way to buy bread when he was gunned down.

Levano’s heartbroken mother, Lizel Visagie, told The Citizen: “he was the best child, a happy child, and always willing to help. He was a joker and the best son.

“They stole my son’s life.”

29-year-old named Dillan Riddles was shot while on the way home from a friend’s house.

Dillan’s aunt, Porchia Arends, described him as a quiet and content young man.

She recalled the moment the shots rang out: “We were sitting and watching TV when we heard four gunshots. I ran to my bedroom window but did not see anything.

“Then we heard the gate open and my son ran out and shouted, ‘Mummy, Dillan has been shot.’ He was still breathing when the paramedics arrived, but they checked his vitals and confirmed he had passed.”