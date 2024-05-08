News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

8 May 2024

06:54 am

George building collapse: Two more workers rescued, 39 still unaccounted for

Seven workers have been declared dead.

George building collapse: Two more workers rescued, 39 unaccounted for

A building collapse in George. Picture: George Municipality

The Western Cape emergency services have retrieved two more workers from the rubble of the George building collapse overnight, the George municipality said on Wednesday morning.

This brings the total number of rescued workers to 36. The emergency services are yet to retrieve 39 people.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: We have to find out why this happened, says Alan Winde

The emergency services have declared seven people deceased.

Rescue operations at the building collapse site on Victoria Street continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services.

According to the George municipality, 75 construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse, which occurred at about 2pm on Monday.

The rescue operation has been going on for about 40 hours since the collapse of the building.

George building collapse: how to donate

The George municipality has called on the public to assist the rescue teams who are on site with any donations.

Among the items needed at the site are:

  • Safety goggles
  • Headlamps
  • Drinking water
  • Energy drinks
  • Wine gums
  • Food

“Should any member of the public wish to provide any of the items, kindly deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting, which is being run by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge, which will remain operational throughout the night,” said the George municipality on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: Six dead, dozens still trapped under rubble

For enquiries on how to donate, please contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428)

Residents can also deliver safety equipment including helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves to the GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.

The George municipality has urged those who wish to make financial donations to use the following banking details:

George Municipality: Relief and Charitable Fund
ABSA BANK Cheque Acc: 9149554208

WATCH: Dozens believed to be trapped in collapsed George building

Read more on these topics

George rescue South African Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘House is on fire’ – Tokyo Sexwale says he will help ANC by putting out flames before elections
Elections IEC responds to MK party founder Khumalo’s demand to remove Zuma from ballot
Local News Community chat: Should residents fill their own potholes?
Crime Illegal mining kingpin shot dead while resisting arrest
News Criminals hit water plant hours before minister’s visit

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES