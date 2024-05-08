George building collapse: Two more workers rescued, 39 still unaccounted for

Seven workers have been declared dead.

The Western Cape emergency services have retrieved two more workers from the rubble of the George building collapse overnight, the George municipality said on Wednesday morning.

This brings the total number of rescued workers to 36. The emergency services are yet to retrieve 39 people.

The emergency services have declared seven people deceased.

Rescue operations at the building collapse site on Victoria Street continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services.

According to the George municipality, 75 construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse, which occurred at about 2pm on Monday.

The rescue operation has been going on for about 40 hours since the collapse of the building.

George building collapse: how to donate

The George municipality has called on the public to assist the rescue teams who are on site with any donations.

Among the items needed at the site are:

Safety goggles

Headlamps

Drinking water

Energy drinks

Wine gums

Food

“Should any member of the public wish to provide any of the items, kindly deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting, which is being run by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge, which will remain operational throughout the night,” said the George municipality on Tuesday.

For enquiries on how to donate, please contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428)

Residents can also deliver safety equipment including helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves to the GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.

The George municipality has urged those who wish to make financial donations to use the following banking details:

George Municipality: Relief and Charitable Fund

ABSA BANK Cheque Acc: 9149554208

