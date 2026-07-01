Three suspects arrested for alleged extortion of spaza shop owner

Several arrests have been made after locals allegedly extorted and threatened to loot spaza shops if they refused to pay a 'security fee' before 30 June

Police in Limpopo said three suspects have been arrested for an alleged extortion incident involving a spaza shop owner at Moshate Village, in the Waterberg District.

Reports state that the complainant, a 34-year-old Ethiopian national was working as a shopkeeper at a spaza shop on Monday, when a white Hyundai vehicle allegedly stopped outside the shop at about 10am.

‘Community inspectors’

Three male suspects reportedly entered the premises and claimed that they were community members conducting compliance checks on spaza shops and asylum documentation.

The suspects allegedly informed the complainant that a march would take place on 30 June and demanded R1 000 from him to “guard” the shop.

They allegedly threatened that the shop would be looted if the money was not paid.

Investigations

The complainant indicated that he only had a R200, which he then handed over to the suspects out of fear.

The matter was then reported to Saps in Mahwelereng, leading to police officers tracing and arresting the three suspects.

The alleged extorted money was recovered. Police also seized the vehicle that was allegedly used during the incident.

Many shops extorted

Following preliminary investigations, police said that the suspects may have visited several other shops in the area under similar circumstances.

Saps stated that investigations are underway and that additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.

The suspects are expected to appear before Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on 1 July 2026.

229 arrests after June 30 marches

Meanwhile, Saps in the Eastern Cape recorded a total of 229 arrests on Tuesday after 28 marches took place in the province.

These arrests include 208 undocumented foreign nationals and 21 criminal arrests related to the protests.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant Vuyisile Ncata said that the largest marches were observed Bizana, Lusikisiki, Flagstaff and Mthatha, with all gatherings remaining largely peaceful.

‘Calm and stable’

Ncata said that the province remains largely calm and stable, however pockets of volatility were observed in KwaNompumelelo, Ducats, Duncan Village, Bizana and Lusikisiki.

“These areas continue to be closely monitored,” said Ncata.

A total of 21 criminal arrests took place across the province including:

Seven arrests were reported in Alfred Nzo

Five arrests were recorded at Amathole

Buffalo City recorded eight arrests

Sara Baartman recorded one arrest

These arrests also include six suspects who were apprehended in Bhisho for looting two spaza shops and another six suspects in Tabankulu, two in Stutterheim and one suspect in Alexandria for incitement to commit violence.

Additional protest-related incidents that occurred in Qonce and Kabega Park, remain under investigation.

Notable arrests

According to Saps reports, other notable arrests include three suspects in Humewood, who were apprehended for fraud, possession of counterfeit goods, and aiding foreign nationals with items confiscated, including a laptop, printer, computer tower, counterfeit soccer jerseys and R70 300 in cash.

76 undocumented foreign nationals were also detained at this location for fraudulent documentation.

Meanwhile two suspects were arrested for attempted robbery.