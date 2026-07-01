Three arrested after teen shot in Hillbrow during 30 June march

Gauteng police arrested three suspects after two people, including a teen, were shot during Hillbrow's 30 June immigration march.

The Gauteng police arrested three suspects after two people, including a teenager, were shot and injured in Hillbrow during the 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed on Hillbrow streets on Tuesday afternoon, going into the evening, after a car was torched during the protest.

Three arrested after teen, another person shot in Hillbrow

The vehicle was apparently set on fire in retaliation for a shooting where two people, including a 17-year-old teenager, were shot and wounded.

Police said three suspects apparently opened fire on protesters who were passing through the street, injuring two people.

Three suspects were arrested, and two licensed firearms, which the police believe were used in the incident, were seized for further investigation.

“They are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted murder,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

According to media reports on Tuesday, the suspects felt threatened when the protesters marched through the area and fired shots in self-defence.

Three serious incidents in Gauteng

Although the majority of the nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests remained peaceful, three serious incidents of violence were reported in Gauteng, including the Hillbrow incident.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) chair Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said on Wednesday that the other serious incident was the murder of a man during a looting spree in Alexandra.

The Saps said at about 8pm, community members were allegedly looting foreign national spaza shops between 8th and 9th Avenues when shots were fired.

One person was fatally wounded, and has not been identified yet.

The police said on Wednesday that no-one has been arrested yet.

82 suspects arrested

In total, 82 arrests were recorded in Gauteng, mainly for looting and immigration-related matters.

Mosikili thanked the Saps, SANDF and private security for their role in maintaining peace throughout the day.

The SANDF was also deployed in Durban for reinforcement.